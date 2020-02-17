Over 4,800 students screened for preparing health report

More than 4,832 students across 48 government schools in Medchal mandal were screened for preparing a health report and the digital health reports were handed over to them by State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar.

The health profile work was done by Marri Rajashekar Reddy, TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary in-charge and secretary of MLR institutions. The reports were prepared using advancements in information technology, medical devices, data analytics, artificial intelligence and Internet of medical things (IoMT).

Mr. Vinod Kumar appreciated the efforts of preparing such a health profile of school students. He said the digital health profiles will go a long way in ensuring better health of students even as they grow up.

Mr Rajashekar Reddy said the event is a demonstration of endless possibilities through ‘ Digital transformation’ in public health. It showcased connected infrastructure of medical devices, software applications and health systems providing collective health care information without manual interference. This approach assists in making clinical decisions, reduce incorrect diagnosis, track improvement of the patient, improve quality of services, monitor hospitalised patients and in some cases even prevent occurrence of diseases, he said.

Analysis of this crucial information can help to improve decision making, make impact health care investments and develop more people centric policies, Mr Reddy said.