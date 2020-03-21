Over 450 wholesale textile shops closed for 3 days

The Secunderabad Cloth Merchants’ Association has advised its members to close their shops for three days from Sunday, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
“Since our market is a public floating area and as per the directions of the government, the managing committee, in its meeting, has decided to close all shops in the market from tomorrow, March 22-24,” Secunderabad Cloth Merchants’ Association president Prakash Ammanabolu said in a communication.
All members have been requested to ensure that all shops in the market remain closed on the three days. An estimated 450 wholesale shops will be closed, he said. Since Telugu new year Ugadi falls on March 25, shops will effectively remain closed for four days.
