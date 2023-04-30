ADVERTISEMENT

Over 43 passengers injured as coal tipper rams bus

April 30, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 43 passengers were injured, four of them grievously, when a Guntur-bound TSRTC bus overturned after being hit by a speeding coal tipper on NH 30 at Rudrampur in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The bus turned upside down before landing on one side under the impact of the collision, sources said. With 47 passengers on board, it was heading to Guntur from Bhadrachalam when the incident took place.

The coal tipper coming from Rudrampur Coal Handling Plant rammed the bus at high speed, sources said. Barring a few, most of the occupants suffered minor injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals along with passers-by pulled out the panic-stricken passengers from the bus and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kothagudem.

Vehicular movement on the busy highway was disrupted for some time following the accident. Kothagudem Two Town police registered a case and started an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US