Over 43 passengers injured as coal tipper rams bus

April 30, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Around 43 passengers were injured, four of them grievously, when a Guntur-bound TSRTC bus overturned after being hit by a speeding coal tipper on NH 30 at Rudrampur in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The bus turned upside down before landing on one side under the impact of the collision, sources said. With 47 passengers on board, it was heading to Guntur from Bhadrachalam when the incident took place.

The coal tipper coming from Rudrampur Coal Handling Plant rammed the bus at high speed, sources said. Barring a few, most of the occupants suffered minor injuries.

Locals along with passers-by pulled out the panic-stricken passengers from the bus and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kothagudem.

Vehicular movement on the busy highway was disrupted for some time following the accident. Kothagudem Two Town police registered a case and started an investigation.