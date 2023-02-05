ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4,200 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad in January 

February 05, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 4,236 vehicle users for drunk driving in the month of January, and filed charge sheet against 3,680 of them.

A total of 365 violators were awarded imprisonment as punishment, ranging from one day to 15 days, and fines to the tune of ₹94.16 lakh were imposed against 3,315 violators.

According to the police, the January drive also led to suspension of driving licences of 72 ‘drunk’ drivers.

Of the various violations, 112 minors were found to be driving vehicles. The competent authority has sentenced them to render community and social service.

