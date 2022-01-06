Over 4,000 special buses for Sankranti, no 1.5 times fare

For Sankranti this year, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation will press into service as many as 4,318 special services.

The services will begin from January 7 to January 15. These special services are expected to clear the rush of passengers travelling this festive season from within Telangana, and to Andhra Pradesh, as well as to other neighbouring States. The TSRTC has clarified that 1.5 times the normal fare would not be applicable.

Passengers can board buses from several locations including Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Central Bus Station, Jubilee Bus Station, Lingampally, Miyapur Crossroads, KPHB, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, L B Nagar, Aramghar, ECIL Crossroads, Jeedimetla, Tarnaka and Uppal.

The special buses will be operated to destinations within Telangana such as Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Medak, and Siddipet. Buses will also travel to destinations in Andhra Pradesh such as Vijaywada, Tenali, Guntur, Gudivada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Nellore, Ongle and Tirupati, among others.

From the Jubilee Bus Station, buses will travel towards destinations such as Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad. From Central Bus Station, buses will proceed towards Kurnool, Nellore, Ananthapur, Kadapa and the Rayalaseema sector.

The TSRTC has encouraged passengers to book their tickets in advance online on www.tsrtconline.in.

Meanwhile, the TSTRC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone on Thursday announced that buses will be available on hire for students from the schools or colleges where they study to the their villages in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Buses on hire will be available from January 7 to January 15.