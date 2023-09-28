HamberMenu
Over 4,000 idols for immersion on last day in Cyberabad 

September 28, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees arriving at Hussainsagar lake for immersion of Ganesh idols during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad/ | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

A total of 10,979 Ganesh idols were installed as part of the festivities in Cyberabad police limits. As per police data and arrangements made, 4,474 idols will be taken for immersion on the final day on Thursday.

The Balanagar zone with 3,331 idols had maximum installations, followed by Rajendranagar zone 2,112. Further breaking down the data, the Cyberabad police said about 280 large idols will be immersed in IDL Tank, Kukatpally, and 32 idols will be carried to Hussainsagar. The remaining will be transported to the 34 lakes, including 26 maintained by the GHMC, and ponds.

According to the police, about 4,500 personnel are being deployed to ensure security and smooth proceedings on the mega day of immersion. And the entire process, from transportation to procession and immersion will be monitored via CCTVs at the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre.

The police have also advised devotees and organisers not to use drone cameras in video graphing the event. For all emergencies, the police can be contacted at 9490617100 and the SHE teams at 9490617444.

