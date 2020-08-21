Over 4,000 2BHK units to be handed over by Dasara

Officials directed to work in coordination

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has assured that over 4,000 double bedroom housing units constructed in the core city for poor people will be handed over to the beneficiaries by Dasara festival on October 25.

The 4,358 units in 21 locations, part of the 2BHK housing project of the Telangana government, will be a festival gift for the beneficiaries, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said.

He, along with the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali conducted review of the progress in double bedroom housing project works with officials concerned, including Hyderabad district Collector Swetha Mohanty, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar and others.

The Minister said the homes have been constructed entirely with government funds, without any beneficiary contribution.

Ready for occupation

Within the Hyderabad district, a total of 7,455 double bedroom housing units are under construction at 35 different locations, with an expenditure of ₹812 crore. So far, 840 units in Jiyaguda, 112 in Kattela Mandi, and 182 in Ghode ki Qabr are complete in all respect and ready for launch, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said.

He directed officials to expedite works for release of 4,358 units by Dasara, and sought coordination among various departments, including Housing, water works, Power, Revenue, and GHMC.

He asked officials to take up field-level inspections and monitor the works, and directed Mr. Lokesh Kumar to constitute monitoring committees under zonal commissioners with representation from all departments.

Referring to nine locations where the works could not take off due to various reasons, he asked the officials to clear the obstacles and take up the works soon.