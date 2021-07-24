HyderabadHyderabad 24 July 2021 23:56 IST
Over 40 lakh saplings planted on a single day
The Forest department has achieved a single day record by ensuring plantation of 40.34 lakh saplings inside forests and compensatory afforestation land on Saturday. This feat was achieved as part of ‘Mukkoti Vrukshaarchana’, the seventh phase of Haritha Haram. MP J. Santhosh Kumar, who initiated the programme, claimed that a total of 3.3 crore saplings have been planted across all districts.
