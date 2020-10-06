Over 34,000 applications for enrolment

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 22:25 IST

Electoral rolls registration for Graduates Constituency MLC election

A total of 34,514 applications have been received so far for electoral registration for the de-novo preparation of electoral rolls for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency, Electoral Registration Officer and Additional Commissioner (Elections), GHMC, S. Pankaja informed through a press release on Tuesday.

The de-novo preparation of electoral rolls has been taken up upon instructions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana. The enrolment process began from October 1, with a deadline up to November 6.

For facilitating the eligible graduates to enrol their names, total 178 designated officers have been appointed covering all the nine districts. Tahsildars of all the mandals in the district, including Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad, besides the deputy commissioners of 29 circles in GHMC area falling under Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts have been appointed as designated officers for collecting and verifying the forms submitted by the eligible graduates, the statement said.

All the eligible graduates should submit their claim in the prescribed Form-18 either through online by visiting the website ‘www.ceotelangana.nic.in’, or in the office of any designated officer, it said.