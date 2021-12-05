Over 300 people protest at Shadnagar police station

Tension prevailed outside Shadnagar police station on Sunday when Supreme Court-appointed Justice Sirpurkar Commission inquiring into the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of Disha on December 6, 2019, visited the place.

Over 300 people gathered outside the police station to give their representations.

However, when the commission members decided not to “entertain” them, they staged a protest and raised, “Go back Sirpurkar Commission” slogans. Police were forced to deploy rope party to stop the protesters from entering the Shadnagar police station.