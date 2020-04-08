Over 300 +ve cases are Markaz returnees, their contacts

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana, over 200 are those who returned from Markaz, New Delhi, and nearly 100 cases are their contacts. Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who gave the statistics, said the total number of people who had returned from Markaz and their contacts was 3,183.

Till Wednesday, a total of 453 COVID-19 cases had been detected in the State, including 45 who were discharged and 11 who died.

“Those who returned from Markaz and tested negative have to be under home quarantine till April 21,” said Mr Rajender at a press conference held on the State Health Campus at Koti on Wednesday.

Family members of Markaz returnees, who tested negative, have to be under home quarantine till April 28. Stamps mentioning the date till when people have to be under quarantine were imprinted on their wrists. The Heath Minister said all Markaz returnees to Telangana had been traced.