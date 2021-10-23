Over 300 attend OMICS 2021

HYDERABAD

23 October 2021 18:55 IST

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, with Proteomics Society of India (PSI) co-organised OMICS 2021, an international meeting themed on ‘Omics redefining modern biology’ in the last three days that ended on Saturday.

The meeting discussed tools in genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, lipidomics, and metabolomics to study genomes, RNA, protein, lipid and metabolite expression profiles on a large scale. These technologies aid life scientists to address finer details of a living cell’s structure and functioning. This has promising applications in healthcare, agriculture and animal biotechnology.

About 35 subject experts across eight countries from academia and industry participated in the discussions with around 300 attendees over the three days. “PSI has always prioritised education of young scientists in India to keep them updated with the fast-evolving technologies in the field of proteomics,” said PSI president Dr. Subhra Chakraborty.

Organisers also developed a series of podcasts for general public to appreciate the power of ‘Omics’ technologies. “India is well beyond its infancy in its capabilities in various omics technologies. The number of facilities and trained human resources in the country has grown manifold in the last two decades. It is now collaborating with international projects like the Human Proteome Project. The coming years will be an exciting time to be in the field,” said convenor of OMICS 2021 and principal scientist of CSIR-CCMB Dr. Swasti Raychaudhuri.

“The first meeting of PSI had happened at CSIR-CCMB, 13 years ago. It is a great pleasure for us to host the meeting and bring international experts together on one platform again this year,” said CCMB director Dr. Vinay K. Nandicoori, in a press release.