Hyderabad

Over 3 lakh migrant workers registered: govt.

Migrant workers arriving at Gachibowli police station to register for train journey to Bihar on Thursday.

Migrant workers arriving at Gachibowli police station to register for train journey to Bihar on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: NagaraGopal

Permissions also granted to those who made personal transportation arrangements to travel to their States, HC told

Over three lakh migrant labourers working at different places in the State have registered their details with the government to go back to their places during lockdown, the State government told Telangana High Court.

In a counter affidavit filed in a PIL petition, the government said permissions were also granted to labourers who made personal transportation arrangements to travel back to their respective States. The PIL plea was filed by lawyer P.V. Krishnaiah seeking a direction to the government to provide all facilities to migrant workers intending to reach their homes in different States during lockdown.

Additional Director General of Police (Legal) Rajiv Ratan, filing the counter affidavit on behalf of Home Secretary and DGP, said that already 54,202 people had been sent to different States by 43 special trains from Telangana State till May 14. The first such special train chugged out from Lingampally railway station on May 1 carrying 1,224 migrant workers to Jharkhand State. Till May 20, the police and other departments had issued 23,875 passes (online and physical) for nearly 1,24,929 persons to travel from Telangana to other States.

Ensuring that no law and order problems arose due to crowds, the local police officials were arranging buses to shift migrant workers to railway stations. “No charges are being collected from passengers,” the affidavit said. Permissions were being given only after the recipient State gives consent to arrival of the migrant workers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:49:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/over-3-lakh-migrant-workers-registered-govt/article31645027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY