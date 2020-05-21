Over 3 lakh migrant workers registered: govt.

Over three lakh migrant labourers working at different places in the State have registered their details with the government to go back to their places during lockdown, the State government told Telangana High Court.

In a counter affidavit filed in a PIL petition, the government said permissions were also granted to labourers who made personal transportation arrangements to travel back to their respective States. The PIL plea was filed by lawyer P.V. Krishnaiah seeking a direction to the government to provide all facilities to migrant workers intending to reach their homes in different States during lockdown.

Additional Director General of Police (Legal) Rajiv Ratan, filing the counter affidavit on behalf of Home Secretary and DGP, said that already 54,202 people had been sent to different States by 43 special trains from Telangana State till May 14. The first such special train chugged out from Lingampally railway station on May 1 carrying 1,224 migrant workers to Jharkhand State. Till May 20, the police and other departments had issued 23,875 passes (online and physical) for nearly 1,24,929 persons to travel from Telangana to other States.

Ensuring that no law and order problems arose due to crowds, the local police officials were arranging buses to shift migrant workers to railway stations. “No charges are being collected from passengers,” the affidavit said. Permissions were being given only after the recipient State gives consent to arrival of the migrant workers.