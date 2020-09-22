Over 3 lakh cusecs flood continues into Srisailam

B. Chandrashekhar

22 September 2020 21:30 IST

Inflows to continue further for a few more days with rains

Heavy flood from Krishna-Bhima and Tungabhadra rivers continues to sustain over 3 lakh cusecs of inflows into Srisailam reservoir for the last six days and it is forecast to continue further for a few more days with rains in the Central Maharashtra, Upper Krishna and Upper Bhima sub-basins.

The water level in Tungabhadra river at Mantralayam which crossed the warning level of 310 metres in the wee hours of Tuesday went up to 310.87 metres at 8 a.m. but started coming down later. At 5 p.m., it was 310.6 metres and the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that it is expected to come down below the warning level on Wednesday morning.

The flood to Srisailam was about 3.6 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday including over one lakh cusecs from Tungabhadra, over 2.4 lakh cusecs from Krishna-Bhima and the remaining inflows from the immediate local catchment area and Handri. Discharge of flood there was about 3.18 lakh cusecs from the 10 spillway gates and another 30,200 cusecs after power generation. The inflows into Tungabhadra dam at Hospet in Karnataka are expected to come down to 1,13 lakh cusecs by Wednesday morning. At Jurala, the inflows were nearly 2.3 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. and the discharge of flood was 2.18 lakh cusecs from 27 spillway gates and 24,000 cusecs from power generation.

In the downstream, the inflows at Nagarjunasagar were 2.83 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. and the release of flood was nearly 2.39 lakh cusecs from 16 spillway gates and another 29,000 cusecs from the power house. As all the reservoirs in the Krishna Basin are full in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana-Andhra Pradesh, about 384.5 tmc ft of surplus flood was released to sea from Prakasam Barrrage as of Tuesday morning.

More flood to SRSP

Meanwhile, increasing flood from the upstream of Godavari following release of water from Jaikwadi and Siddeshwar dams in Maharashtra is expected to be around 1.73 lakh cusecs by Wednesday morning and coupled with supplementation from the catchment areas within Telangana the flood to Yellamapally and Medigadda barrages is also expected to go up to 1.98 lakh cusecs and 3.35 lakh cusecs, respectively. The flood at Medigadda is supplemented with inflows from Pranahitha.