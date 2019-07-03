Over 250 opt for face recognition at airport

Face recognition technology initiated at the GMR’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad here on a trial basis from Monday has been receiving a good response with more than 250 passengers volunteering to register themselves in the last two days.

Airport authorities had put up registration kiosks near the domestic departure gates of No.1 and No.3 for passengers to voluntarily enrol for the programme between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., up to July 31.

A valid government mandated identity card for verification and contact details are taken including the email ID with the face captured by camera. Following this, CISF personnel check the identity proofs submitted upon which a unique DigiYatra/FR ID for the passenger concerned is generated.

An exclusive e-gate is available at the Departure Gate No. 3, where the enrolled passenger can get his/her boarding card scanned, face the FR camera, which matches and verifies the credentials along with the itinerary details. Upon successful verification, the passenger gets checked-in and the e-gate opens — all done in no time.

“As this is a trial phase, CISF personnel will still physically verify travel documents and ID details of FR-registered passenger at the departure gate. The checked-in FR enrolled passenger can then proceed to a dedicated FR channel for security check, specially created at the Express Security Check near Gate No.3, where the FR camera verifies the credentials followed by mandatory frisking by CISF personnel before boarding,” explained airport sources.

The FR trials at Hyderabad airport is being offered to passengers travelling with hand baggage only and bound for select cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vizag and Vijaywada.

Earlier, the FR technology was tested with the airport staff for the last few months after Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports were cleared by the Central government to introduce FR to make air travel seamless under ‘Digiyatra’. Once fully operational, it will provide prior information to security agencies stating that a particular individual is ‘clean’ or ‘safe’, airport officials added.