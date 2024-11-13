 />
Over 2,300 kilograms of drugs incinerated by Cyberabad police

The wide range of drugs were seized from 155 cases registered under the NDPS Act

Published - November 13, 2024 04:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Ganja chocolates, Hashish oil, Cocaine and other drugs and narcotics were incinerated in Rangareddy by Cyberabad police on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Ganja chocolates, Hashish oil, Cocaine and other drugs and narcotics were incinerated in Rangareddy by Cyberabad police on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Drug Disposal Committee of the Cyberabad police incinerated 2,380 kilograms of drugs worth over ₹7.17 crore on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The destruction process was carried out at GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd., a specialised bio-medical waste treatment facility in Edulapally village, Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy.

The drugs included 2,286.68 kilograms of ganja, 45.76 kilograms of ganja chocolates, 8.29 litres of hashish oil, 87.51 grams of MDMA, 72.97 grams of cocaine, 26.75 kilograms of charas, 10 kilograms of alprazolam, 1.64 kilograms of opium poppy and 8 units of LSD blots among others.

The wide range of drugs were seized from 155 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across 31 police stations of the Cyberabad commissionerate.

