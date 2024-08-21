GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 20 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad, two arrested

Published - August 21, 2024 04:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s State Task Force along with the Dhoolpet team seized 20.8 kg of ganja hidden in a secret chamber inside the rear bumper of a car and arrested two suspected inter-state drug peddlers.

The duo was nabbed during vehicle check at Sitaram Bagh of Dhoolpet when they were allegedly transporting the contraband from Odisha. Seven bundles of the contraband was seized, and the police arrested Rahul Sana and Prahlad Das, both natives of Malkangiri of Odisha.

Efforts are under way to nab the key supplier Nayan Das and the alleged receivers Bicky alias Vicky, Sahil Singh, Abhishek Singhal and Adharsh Singh, all residents of Dhoolpet, the police added.

