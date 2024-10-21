GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 20 kg, 8-foot-long python rescued from Himayatsagar gate in Hyderabad

The snake coiled around the rescuer Vara Prasad’s hand, who was careful not to bring the hand near his neck

Published - October 21, 2024 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
An eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python that coiled around a gate of Himayatsagar reservoir, on Hyderabad outskirts, was rescued by D. Vara Prasad, a volunteer at Friends of Snake Society on Sunday.

An eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python that coiled around a gate of Himayatsagar reservoir, on Hyderabad outskirts, was rescued by D. Vara Prasad, a volunteer at Friends of Snake Society on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

An eight-foot-long, over 20 kg Indian Rock Python coiled around a crest gate of Himayatsagar reservoir on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was rescued by a member of Friends of Snakes Society (FOSS) on Sunday. 

The volunteer, Dakarapu Vara Prasad, scaled down to the spot of the crest gate with a rope tied around his waist. During the rescue, the python tightly coiled around Mr. Vara Prasad’s hand when he was yet to scale up to the ground. 

Dakarapu Vara Prasad, a member of Friends of Snakes Society, rescuing an Indian Rocky Python which was coiled around a crest gate of Osmansagar in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday (October 20, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

It was seen in the video that he asked for a bag hoping to draw the reptile into it. However, it continued to clench him. After struggling for some time, the snake was brought up. It was later bagged. The rescued snake was shifted to Snake Rescue Centre for care and subsequent relocation.

The Pythons grow up to 20 feet

FoSS general secretary Avinash Visvanathan said that the Indian Rock Pythons, which are non-venomous, grow up to 20 feet. Usually, in and around Hyderabad, volunteers from the society rescue the pythons up to the size of 10 feet. Mr. Avinash said that the snakes constrict their prey by coiling around them.

Asked if he was not worried that the reptile will coil around his neck or head, Mr. Vara Prasad said that he was careful not to bring his hand, to which it coiled around, near his neck or face. “We take all necessary precautions since we know the behaviour of snakes; some are aggressive and bite, some slither away. The pythons stay put and do not move when they are scared. So I took necessary precautions. I want the snake, people and I to be alive,” said Mr. Vara Prasad. 

Mr. Avinash said that the one has to be careful if the pythons are over 12 feet. If an eight-foot python tries to constrict, one person can manage to get released from its grip. Mr. Vara Prasad said that he has rescued the snakes earlier too. Once, Mr. Vara Prasad said, he rescued three Indian Rock Pythons at Langar Houz.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.