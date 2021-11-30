Over ₹2 crore recovered from bookies

The Warangal police on Monday nabbed two bookies and recovered whopping ₹ 2.05 crore cash from them.

Police commissioner Tarun Joshi presenting the accused before media persons said the racket was being run from Mumbai, along with a Hanmakonda local, who was acting as an agent for the two Telugu States. The organised betting activity included cricket, its various formats, and three-card poker.

According to the police, a native of Hanmakonda, Madishetty Prasad, started off as a cloth store owner at Chandanagar in Hyderabad. But to earn more money, he took to cricket betting in 2016, and two years later expanded the activity to smart phone-based betting and the three-card poker. With the acquaintance of one Abhay of Mumbai, Prasad brought sophistication to the activity by organising betting through websites, secured by username and password, while WhatsApp was the communication tool.

Further, the duo devised betting techniques to dupe participants. And the money gotten from the activity was routed to benami accounts.

On Monday, Mr. Joshi said, Prasad and Abhay were to meet and exchange the rewards, and based on intelligence, they were nabbed.

In the past, Prasad was booked for related charges by Hyderabad and Cyberabad police and was also sent to jail. He shifted his base to Hanamkonda to avoid police surveillance and continue the activity.

Along with the cash, police recovered a total 43 passbooks of various banks, seven cell phones and ATM cards.