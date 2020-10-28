Over 18k MT flood garbage cleared so far

HYDERABAD

28 October 2020 00:49 IST

GHMC has cleared close to 18,000 metric tonnes of flood related garbage from various spots in the city as part of the special sanitation drive taken up since October 18.

A statement from the GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has informed that the garbage was removed from 14,581 spots in the flood-hit areas.

The highest amount of waste at 9,539 MT was removed from Charminar zone, while 2,379.5 MT was shifted from the LB Nagar zone. From Khairatabad zone, the trash removed was 2,353 MT, from Serilingampally, 1,266 MT, from Kukatpally, 1,433 MT and from Secunderabad zone, 988 MT.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, it is learnt that several flood affected people conducted a demonstration in front of the Charminar Zonal Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, complaining that they have not received the relief amount of ₹10,000 sanctioned by the government.