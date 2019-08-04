Over 17,000 properties face enhanced tax

Verification drive taken up by GHMC for reassessment of property tax has yielded several properties either not assessed at all or under-assessed.

The corporation has taken up a special drive for re-verification of the use of built-up spaces, for which property tax ranged between ₹1,200 and ₹1 lakh.

Drive

The purpose of the drive was primarily to identify premises for which tax is being paid under ‘Residential’ category, with the buildings actually housing commercial establishments.

The ongoing drive has yielded a total of 13,608 properties which have been under-assessed, and 3,985 which have not been assessed at all, across its 30 circles.

Process for issue of demand notices for the enhanced amount has been completed for a total of 15,190 properties, officials informed.

The total enhancement across GHMC amounts to mere ₹22 crore so far, after verification of over 1.26 lakh properties.

The total number of properties falling within the specified tax range were enumerated at close to two lakh.

Aerial survey

Expecting far better results than what is achieved, GHMC has mooted an aerial survey of properties in the city, to arrive at precise number of properties and their extent.

Recently, it was decided to deploy drones for the survey, and the Telangana State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TRAC) under the Department of Planning has come forward to carry out the task.

However, as per rules, bids have to be invited for the job, which entails an expenditure of ₹30 to 40 crore, and before it could be done, the proposal has to be sent for approval of the State government.

“It is still at the drawing board stage, and there are many issues that need to be resolved,” says an official.

For instance, while the drone survey can precisely get the information pertaining to the roof area and floors of any building with GIS coordinates, it will not be able to obtain the exact number of properties in each building.