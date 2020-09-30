Over 1,300 complaints raised against corporate hospitals

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 00:14 IST

309 grievances relate to surplus billing, insurance cover

After the Health department encouraged people to lodge complaints for issues faced at corporate hospitals, a total of 1,351 complaints were filed. Of those, 309 were related to excess billing or insurance coverage. The department had announced a WhatsApp number (91541-70960) to lodge complaints against private hospitals.

Most people who approached officials with complaints demanded that the excess amount they paid to the hospitals in bills be returned to them.

Of the 309 complaints regarding surplus billing and insurance, 183 were resolved by Task Force, and a monitoring cell in the department. “The remaining 126 complaints will be resolved,” said Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference held at the State Health Campus, Koti, on Tuesday.

Asked what ‘resolved’ mean, the senior official said that it means two forms of action. The first one is when they find in audit that the patients paid excess bills, hospitals are asked to repay the amount. However, the number of such cases were not mentioned. Besides, when someone contacts them through WhatsApp soon after receiving bills, the officials ask the hospital managements to reduce the bill if found to be in excess.

He said Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other officials held a series of meetings with managements of corporate hospitals where the issues were discussed.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said the number of complaints, especially related to inappropriate charges, have come down over the months. While 819 grievances were filed in July and 422 in August, it has dropped to 110 in September so far.