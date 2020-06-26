Over 12 TSSP personnel test COVID positive

Hyderabad

26 June 2020 23:07 IST

More than a dozen police personnel with the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) battalion at Yousufguda tested COVID positive on Friday.

These officers are mostly asymptomatic and are under home quarantine. “Our men are deployed on a shift basis at various check-posts, pickets, government hospitals and quarantine centres, and are exposed to virus,” said Additional DGP, TSSP Battalions, Abhilasha Bisht.

She said that ‘by and large’, all the officers who tested positive for the virus in various battalions across the State were under home quarantine or isolated in the special facilities at battalions. “Only one or two people were hospitalised and now even they are doing well,” Ms. Bisht said.

The TSSP is taking special care of the diet of their men at Gandhi Hospital, Nature Cure, Government Hospital, King Koti, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Niloufer Hospital and other medical facilities in the city. Apart from providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to their personnel, other necessary measures were also taken up for their safety. They are trained in controlling mob, and were deployed at Gandhi Hospital. Eventually, they were roped in at different hospitals.