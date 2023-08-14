ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,100 Adivasis avail free diagnostic, specialist consultation services at mega medical camp in Mancherial district

August 14, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1,100 Adivasis from around 31 remote tribal habitations in Dandepalle mandal of Mancherial district availed free diagnostic tests and specialist consultations at a mega medical camp conducted by the police at Karnapeta village in the tribal belt of the district on Sunday.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari inaugurated the multispecialty medical camp in the village.

She was offered a traditional welcome by Gonds, who performed Gusadi dance on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,000 blankets and 250 sarees were distributed among Adivasi women at a programme held at Karnapeta later in the day.

A free driving licence mela was organised under the aegis of the Transport Department on the occasion. An awareness programme on financial and insurance services and cybersecurity was conducted by the officials from the Union Bank of India.

Mancherial Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, DCP Kekan Sudhir Ramnath, ACP B Tirupathi Reddy, Luxettipet Circle Inspector of Police Krishna and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US