Over 1.03 lakh doses given in 1 day

Sero survey to be taken up in all districts except Hyderabad soon: DPH

Nearly 1.03 lakh doses of COVID vaccine were administered in one day (till 9 p.m. on Thursday), taking the total vaccine doses given in the State so far, to 17,83,208.

According to the bulletin issued by the Public Health Department on Friday, 95,871 people aged 45 years and above, 428 frontline workers (FLWs) and 86 healthcare workers (HCWs) were given the first dose and 6,501 priority age group persons, 437 FLWs and 324 HCWs were given the second dose on Thursday.

The doses were given at 935 government vaccination centres and 258 private centres. A total of 11,51,481 priority group persons were given the first dose of vaccine and another 42,745 were given the second dose so far. Similarly, the number of FLWs taking the first dose reached 1,19,571 and that of second dose reached 68,266. The number of HCWs is 2,28,749 and 1,72,396 respectively.

According to Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, a total of 19,02,720 doses were supplied to Telangana, out of which 17,83,208 were administered to different groups, 40,540 were given to the armed forces and 33,130 were with vaccine centres as buffer stock. The vaccine waste has been put at 2.51% or 45,842 doses.

Sero survey

He stated that plans were afoot to take up a sero survey to detect antibodies against coronavirus among people, in all districts except Hyderabad, in the next few weeks.

Rt-PCR tests would also be ramped up in the State by opening testing centres in 15 district headquarters in the coming days. He stated that RT-PCR tests would be increased to 50% of the total tests being conducted every day from the present 25%.