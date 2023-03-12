ADVERTISEMENT

Over 10,000 students from across Telangana take part in mega youth carnival

March 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in Prost at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

More than 10,000 students from across the State attended Telangana’s largest youth carnival, Prost, which was hosted by Stumagz, a student engagement platform, at the L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The aim of the event was to bring students together on a common platform to celebrate their talent and achievements.

Minister for Labour and Employment, C.Malla Reddy and IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were the guests at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prost featured eight student engagement zones, which included idea pitching zone, expert guidance, flea market and an interactive gaming zone. The event also hosted ‘Fan Meets with influencers’, and a ‘Battle of Bands’ competition. The event provided a unique opportunity for participants to learn, network, and put their creativity to test.

Speaking about the event, Stumagz founder Sri Charan Lakkaraju said, “We are thrilled at the overwhelming response. The event was a celebration of Telangana’s youth, their creativity, and their talent. We believe that events like Prost provide a platform to students to showcase their skills and inspire others. Stumagz plans to make Prost an annual event and continue to support the youth of Telangana in their growth and development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US