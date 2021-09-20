Over 10,000 MT of waste from Ganesh immersion

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 21:51 IST

A total of 60,097 idols were immersed in baby ponds while 23,094 were immersed in lakes

The GHMC has removed over 10,000 metric tonnes of waste from the city after the Ganesh immersion festivities which extended from Sunday to Monday.

The idols were removed simultaneously as new ones were being immersed, in order to prevent pollution. A total of 60,097 idols were immersed in baby ponds while 23,094 were immersed in lakes. Efforts are still on to remove wastage related to all the idols, a statement from GHMC informed.

A total of 215 action teams comprising 8,116 sanitation workers were engaged in three shifts to remove waste from the 303 kilometres of procession route. Post-immersion, entomology workers released Gambusia fish into the baby ponds in order to prevent mosquito breeding, besides spraying anti-larval chemicals. A total of 1,600 workers and staff from Entomology wing participated in the clean up, the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising