Over 1,000 nurses participate in walkathon

AIG Hospital in Hyderabad marked International Nurses Day on Sunday by hosting a special walkathon that saw over 1,000 nurses take part. The event underscored the vital role nursing plays in modern healthcare delivery.

“Nurses serve as the cornerstone of our healthcare system, offering compassionate care and support to patients and their families. Their unwavering dedication and expertise significantly contribute to positive health outcomes. We commend their steadfast commitment to patient well-being,” said Chairman of AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy.

Chief of Nursing at AIG Hospitals Bindu George highlighted the significance of acknowledging the economic impact of nursing.

