Over 100 sheep run over by train in Nizamabad

At least 100 sheep were knocked down by the Tirupati-Adilabad Krishna Express near Fakirabad in Nizamabad district in the wee hours of Thursday.

South Central Railway officials said that the shepherd, along with the woollies, was crossing the railway track between Navipet and Basara when the incident took place. The sheep were being taken for grazing before they were sold in the market. “This practice of grazing the sheep in the wee hours before taking them to the wholesale market would add additional weight,” the officer said. Initially, the Railway Protection Force officials assumed that 60-70 sheep were killed, later they came to know that the number was more than 100.

“No compensation will be announced as they were trespassing the railway property,” he said.