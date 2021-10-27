Over 10% of cybercrimes are from Telangana

50 % of our population using Internet and India is second to China for online business

There has been a massive jump in the number of cases registered under cyber crime and Telangana contributed to over 10% of cybercrimes reported across the country. Almost 50 % of our population are using Internet and India is second to China for online business, said deputy director general (administration), Department of Telecom, J.V. Raja Reddy on Wednesday.

He was speaking after releasing a pamphlet on mobile related security for general awareness and safety of the public for Telangana and AP as part of the vigilance awareness week. The pamphlet enumerates most commonly observed frauds such as OTP frauds, KYC frauds, QR code frauds, smartphone smishing, mobile tower frauds, fake call centre frauds, sextortion crimes, loan/gift/job frauds etc., along with precautionary measures, complaint reporting mechanism and important do’s & don’ts.

Importance of the awareness creation among the general public about mobile related security aspects was stressed as various financial frauds are on the rise now a days duping innocent public of their hard earned money by deputy director general (telecom security) G. Gouri Sankar, DDG (complianc) G V Ramana Rao and others were present, a press release said.