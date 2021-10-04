Over ₹10 crore approved for refurbishing TSRTC’s fleet

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 22:08 IST

Give its ageing fleet, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued guidelines for maintenance and repairs of its buses. Funds to the tune of ₹10.64 crore have been approved.

According to a communication sent from the transport juggernaut’s mechanical engineering department to all regional managers, buses have been categorised into three types and will be repaired in accordance with the guidelines.

Category-I includes buses which are due for replacement. Repairs such as body repairs, and repainting of destination boards will be taken up. Category-II buses include those which have around five years left before they are replaced. A host of repairs such as replacement of windscreens and damaged window frames, among other works will be taken up. Category – III buses are relatively newer buses and repairs include replacement of side markers, LED lights, and switchboards.

As many as 24 buses of the 170 Rajdhani buses have already been refurbished at the Bus Body-building Unit in Miyapur. Further, 62 of the 589 Super Luxury buses have also been refurbished.

Regional managers and work managers have been directed to submit compliance reports every fortnight.