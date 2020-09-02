Over 1 kg gold seized from tainted tahsildar’s relative

The gold was seized from Nagaraju’s relative’s bank locker.

02 September 2020 23:38 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday opened the bank locker of tainted tahsildar Erva Balraju Nagaraju’s relative and found 1.53 kg gold ornaments worth ₹57.6 lakh.

The gold was seized and would be deposited in the special court for ACB cases, Hyderabad.

“On July 14, we found a bank locker key at Balraju Nagaraju’s house during searches. It is registered in the name of G.J. Narender, a relative of the tahsildar,” ACB officials said. Balraju Nagaraju was arrested by ACB for accepting a bribe of around ₹1.10 crore. He is presently lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda.

