Over 1 kg gold seized at RGIA

The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, booked two international passengers in separate instances on charges of smuggling foreign gold.

In the first case that was reported on Saturday, the officials booked a male passenger who arrived by Air Arabia flight G9-450 from Sharjah and seized 970 grams of gold worth ₹ 47.55 lakh. The contraband in the form of paste was concealed inside the bandages tied to the calves of both legs.

While on Sunday, they booked another male passenger who attempted to smuggle in 442.6 grams of gold from Dubai. The accused passenger arrived by Emirates flight EK 524. The seized gold paste which was valued at ₹ 21.70 lakh, was concealed inside the specially stitched pocket of underwear.