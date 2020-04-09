Outsourced staff at Gandhi Hospital protest

Outsourced employees of Gandhi Hospital, the largest isolation facility for COVID-19 patients, staged a protest for an hour on Thursday, demanding one month’s salary as incentive. There are 700 outsourced employees providing sanitation, nursing, security, para medical, and patient care services, at the hospital.

As part of Telangana government’s special incentive announced recently, staff members employed on regular, outsourcing and contract basis, in the Health department were sanctioned an incentive of 10% of their gross salary or remuneration.

AITUC Hyderabad Council general secretary M. Narasimha, who led the protest, said, “They would be encouraged if a month’s salary is provided as incentive.”