Outsourced nurses at Gandhi continue stir

Over 200 nurses employed on outsourcing basis at Gandhi Hospital boycotted duties on Sunday too, demanding regularisation of job and hike in salary. They convened at the ground on the hospital premises to register their protest. The nurses who attend COVID-19 patients had launched the protest on Saturday.
Pay difference
They have been working at the government hospital for at least past 13 years and now draw salary of ₹17,500 per month. They had staged protests earlier too, requesting salary hikes. The fresh protest was triggered after another batch of nurses was appointed a few days ago on outsourcing basis for a monthly salary of ₹24,000 each.
“Though we have been working for over 13 years, our salary is much less than that of the fresh recruits. We want our jobs to be regularised and salaries to be increased,” said B. Prameela, an outsourced staff nurse.
Meet authorities
The nurses met the Health department authorities on Sunday evening and were assured a salary hike apart from daily incentives. However, a decision to call off the strike would be taken on Monday morning after discussions among all the protesting outsourced nurses.
