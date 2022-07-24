Outflows from twin reservoirs in Hyderabad increase

Hussainsagar, too, crosses full tank level

Post the intense rain spell on Friday, the outflows from Gandipet into the Musi river have been increased.

On Saturday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has notified that six gates of the Osmansagar reservoir have been opened up to three feet height, to allow 1,788 cusecs of excess water into Musi river. The inflows have increased to 1,600 cusecs, necessitating more gates to be opened higher than earlier.

At daybreak, the water level of the reservoir hovered at about 1,787 feet against the full tank level (FTL) of 1,790 feet. Inflows, which began at 1,600 cusecs, rose to 2,000 cusecs by 8 a.m. and stayed the same till post noon, only to rise to 2,100 cusecs by 3 p.m.

The outflows also increased from 208 cusecs at 5 a.m. gradually up to 1,788 cusecs, necessitating opening of four gates, and then six gates, up to a height of three feet. Water level has been maintained steadily at 1,787 feet.

At Himayatsagar, the flows remained steady at 500 cusecs in and 330 cusecs out. One gate was raised by six inches, and another, by a foot.

There is no immediate threat to the residents alongside the Musi river, officials said, while cautioning that the situation may change if the inflows increased further. So far, no instances of inundation have been reported from the slums abutting the river, and no announcements have been made asking the residents to vacate the premises.

Meanwhile, Hussainsagar has crossed its FTL and inching towards maximum water level. The water level at about 6.30 p.m. stood at 513.69 metres, against an FTL of 513.41 metres and an MWL of 514.75. Outflows from the surplus channel at the Marriott hotel have reached 1,875 cusecs, causing concern among residential colonies along the surplus channel.