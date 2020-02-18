Outdated mortuary at OGH raises a stink

Almost two years since former Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy announced about modernising mortuaries across the State, there seems zero progress on that front.

Take the example of the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital, which is in dire need of a new building as well as modern facilities. “The current building has leaks leading to dampness in walls. It needs regular repairs. Fluid waste from the mortuary is released into regular drainage. So, a separate facility is required to treat the waste and release it,” sources said, pointing to the threat to people’s health due to the existing conditions there. Autopsy on highly decomposed bodies, those with various diseases, are also performed at the mortuary.

Every year, over 5,000 post-mortem examinations are conducted at the mortuary with bodies brought in from various districts. After reports of rats chewing on preserved bodies surfaced in Decemeber 2017, new freezers were provided. However, it led to space crunch.

Sources said that doctors from other departments in the hospital shy away from stepping anywhere near the mortuary because of the pathetic conditions. The stench there is so strong that it is almost impossible for one to walk past the building without holding up their nose. “Work conditions badly need to improve,” a source said.