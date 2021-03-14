OUTA women demand separate gender budget

OUTA women’s team meets Harish Rao

The women representatives of Osmania University Teachers’ Association (OUTA) have requested the State government to allocate a separate gender budget to ensure better facilities for women on the university campus and constituent colleges.

A team of OUTA led by Vice President B. Lavanya, and General Secretary Vijaya Lakshmi, along with other faculty members Srilatha, Swathi, Sadhana, Aruna and Madhuri met Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday to submit a survey report on facilities for women in Osmania University colleges.

They requested the Finance Minister to allocate exclusive gender budget to improve the infrastructure facilities for women in the colleges in the ensuing State budget for the year 2020-21.

The Finance Minister had “responded positively” and assured to consider the request, according to OUTA representatives. As per findings of the survey, there was an ‘immediate’ need to provide better infrastructure in the university colleges.