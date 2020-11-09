Hyderabad

OUTA meets Kishan Reddy for gender funds

Osmania University Teachers’ Association (OUTA) representatives appealed to Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy for sanction of the gender budget for improving infrastructural facilities in colleges.

OUTA vice-president Dr. B. Lavanya and joint secretary Dr. G. Vijaya Lakshmi met Mr. Kishan Reddy and submitted a representation seeking gender fund for improving facilities in women cells in the campus and constituent colleges. They said the Minister has positively responded and consented to provide the budget to various women cells under Osmania University, according to a press release.

