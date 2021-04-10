Oustees of Pallepahad tanda are spending lonely nights, in fear

SIDDIPET

Most of Pallepahad tanda residents have vacated the village

It was a typical situation for 35-year-old Ajmera Sriram. A resident and oustee of Pallepahad tanda in Toguta mandal, Sriram has been spending sleepless nights for the past three days. His problem is that many of his neighbours have already vacated the village which would be submerged by Mallannasagar in the next few months.

This tanda has about 100 families and majority of them vacated the village as promised to the officials after performing Sevalal Puja.

However, Sriram, his bother Srinivas and some 10 other families were left out and are staying in the village alone with their children. Dark nights without much public has been creating panic among them. They say that the total amount of compensation, in particular pertaining to houses, was not paid to them and hence they have been not vacating. They fear that they may not get justice once the village is vacated. Ajmeera Doolamma, their aged mother, is also staying with them.

“For my house spread in about 500 yards, including open place and construction, the amount fixed was ₹12.3 lakh whereas for neighbour the amount was far higher. I have asked the officials for resurvey, which they promised for but to date they were not completed for the reason best known to them. People do not understand why we are staying here when everyone has vacated,” Mr. Sriram told The Hindu.

Some of the youth, in the village who crossed 18 years were not yet paid the package and they are not sure whether they will get it or not.

“Officials are stating all the pending payments would be cleared shortly. But we have heard cases of several oustees of Kondapochammasagar and hence questions are hanging around us,” said Mr. Sriram.