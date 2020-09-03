Oustees asked to vacate in ‘two weeks’

District Collector holds review meeting with officials

The days of emotional relationship of the oustees of Erravalli and Singaram in Kondapaka mandal with their villages are numbered.

District Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials on the issue. At the meeeting, the officials were asked to ensure that the oustees vacated the villages in two weeks, it was learnt.

These two villages, along with five others, would get submerged by the Mallannasagar project once it was completed.

These two are among the few villages that had fought for heir rights and demanded compensation under the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013). The villagers had even gone on relay hunger strike for several days. However, repeated trips to courts and delayed compensation seemed to have made them give up.

About two weeks ago, the Collector held a meeting with villagers of Erravalli and asked them to vacate, stating they would be provided with alternative accommodation at Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony near Gajwel. However, the villager rejected the offer, saying they were yet to receive some compensation and would not vacate till then. Even a resolution was passed and sent to the Collector

Now, construction of the bund is in progress though officials are yet to announce a date for its completion.

At the review meeting, the Collector said that under the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they had constructed R&R Colony. Each house would cost ₹30 lakh in the open market, which was double the price of what the oustees had lost in their native villages, he said, adding that a new town was being established in Gajwel with all infrastructure facilities.

“We urge the oustees to vacate their village and cooperate with the government,” he said.