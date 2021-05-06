Our land purchase is legal, says Telangana Publications

Hyderabad

06 May 2021 22:21 IST

TPPL says that it owns just 4.14 acres

The Telangana Publications Private Limited (TPPL), that owns Namasthe Telangana newspaper, has said that the land purchased by it in Devarayamjal doesn’t fall in the endowment lands as alleged by the Congress Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy.

In a statement, the TPPL said it owns just 4.14 acres and it was bought in three different phases starting from 2011 when the Congress party was in power. Moreover, the land is in Survey No 437 and lands of this survey number were neither part of the endowment lands nor in the prohibited list, it said. The TPPL rejected the allegations of Mr. Reddy that it has more than 10 acres of land and said the land transactions of 4.14 acres it owns were transparent and as per the legal norms. It also rejected his charge that the sheds were constructed violating the norms and said they were well below the permissible limit of 50 metres. Moreover, the TPPL has been paying the property tax on time to the concerned department. Still if anyone has any doubts over our claims, they are free to lodge a complaint with the government appointed committee and the TPPL would fully cooperate with the committee for enquiry, the statement said.

