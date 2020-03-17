OUmandatory attendance clause opposed

Osmania University contract lecturers are objecting to the university authorities directive asking them to sign the attendance register every day though the entire varsity is shut down, including the student hostels.

The contract lecturers working in campus and constituent colleges say this is nothing but discrimination against them and claiming that there was no such rule for the regular lecturers. “When the very purpose of closing down the varsity was to counter spread of coronavirus and maintaining social distance what is the point asking us to come to the college and sign every day,” asked a assistant professor (contract).

They argue that what will they do when the classes are empty and no student will come to seek academic assistance. They allege that this is violation of the government orders to close down all the colleges and postpone academic activity. “Will OU take responsibility for the health for the contract lecturers,” they asked.