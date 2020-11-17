OU-Western Australia varsity’s online lecture series takes off

Hyderabad

17 November 2020 22:09 IST

A joint lecture series between Department of English, Osmania University (OU), and English and Cultural Studies, University of Western Australia (UWA) began online with a lecture on ‘Law, Literature, and Indigenous Recognition in Australia’ by Kieron Dolin.

The professor articulated on the processes of giving land rights to the indigenous people of Australia and thoroughly looked into intersections between law and literature. He covered aspects relating to naturalisation of the Whites’ possession of the country originally inhabited by the indigenous populations, and also the emerging presence of the indigenous in the centrality of place in literature and arts.

OU Registrar Gopal Reddy highlighted the enormous potential for collaborative academic and research work in the fields of literature and culture studies. Dean of Arts, OU, A Karunaker; C. Muralikrishna, English department head, OU; Y.L. Srinivas, chairman, Board of Studies- department of English and University of Western Australia (UWA) representatives Cynthia Vanden Driesen, Raymond da Silva Rosa and Anu Rammohan shared their views.

The online meeting is perceived as a timely effort when in both India and Australia, many emerging fields of study under Literatures in English, Culture Studies, Arts, Humanities like Indigenous expressions, gender studies, women’s writing, critical thinking and creative writing have attracted the attention of scholars and academics.