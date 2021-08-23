OU to ban protests and celebrations at Arts College

Vice-Chancellor says alternative place identified for student protests

Osmania University Arts College — once the epicentre of the Telangana movement will no more be available for students protests, meetings or birthday celebrations of student or political leaders.

The OU administration has taken the decision not to allow any meetings at the college to restore the image of the university that has eroded over the last few years given the political meetings and student protests.

“Arts College is now known for protests than its academic credentials and we want to wipe out that image,” a senior professor said.

Walls defaced

“Arts College walls are defaced with posters or flexis of political leaders and student leaders on their birthdays at regular intervals by various student organisations. The architectural glory is also affected. This was never the culture in the university and we want to restore the image by avoiding such practices,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder said the Executive Council was unanimous in its decision on this issue. However, he said the varsity prefers to engage the student organisations in implementing it. “We want to convince them first that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that that perception in the society changes and glory of Arts College is restored,” he said.

Prof. Ravinder said the varsity was aware of the democratic rights of students and faculty and they would not be stifled. The varsity has identified two spaces where students can carry out their protests and also engage the media organisations to express their dissent on all issues.

The Vice-Chancellor had appealed to the student community during his Independence Day speech as well to work with the administration to change people’s perception about the university. Non-academic activities will damage the university’s reputation and deter good students from joining the university.