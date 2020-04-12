OU teachers asked to prepare online lectures

Osmania University has directed its principals and deans to involve all departments and faculty members to prepare study material, powerpoint presentations, video lessons and links to education content websites and share those with students to keep them engaged academically during the lockdown and teach the syllabus using e-learning methods.

OU Registrar Ch. Gopal Reddy said the departmental heads and chairpersons have been asked to form WhatsApp groups and compile a list of all the students. All faculty members have also been directed to generate content and stay in touch with the students and clarify their doubts. In compliance with the directive from the UGC, the university has already dispatched a list of links of educational websites to the principals for onward transmission to the students.

Mr. Reddy said the Governor and Chancellor of the University, Tamilisai Soundararajan, through a video conference with senior officials of all the universities in the State had conveyed the urgency to use all resources and make available educational content to students. The initiative of the university was a part of that conference with the Governor, he added.