OU student bags MGNCRE doctoral fellowship

25 September 2021 20:12 IST

Only one from the two Telugu States to achieve the feat this year

A Ph.D student of the Department of English, Osmania University, has bagged doctoral fellowship of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), and is the only student from the two Telugu states to have achieved it this year.

Sayire Thirupathi is also one among four to have been selected from south India among the 20 shortlisted from across the country. The fellowship seeks the selected person to become a resource person to enable language skills and to create employability among rural students using Information and Communication Technologies. MGNCRE is part of the Department of Education of the Central government.

Mr. Thirupathi hails from Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad district. He hadearlier completed a project titled ‘Developing Employability and Empowerment among Tribes through Life Skills’.

