OU professor is Karnataka varsity VC

Prof. Battu Satyanarayana has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka by Visitor of the University and President Ramnath Kovind.

A professor of chemistry, he had served in various universities in Telangana as an administrator, teacher and researcher for over three decades. He obtained his Ph.D in Organic Chemistry from the Osmania University and had served there for nearly three decades. He has over 75 publications to his credit and has guided over 20 students in obtaining Ph.D.

Prof. Satyanarayana was an active member of the teachers unions, having served the OU Teachers Association as president and also general secretary of the Federation of University Teachers Associations in the combined Andhra Pradesh.

He also served in various UGC committees, including the Committee on UGC Regulations for Minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers.