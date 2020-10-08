OU PG exams from Oct 19

Hyderabad

08 October 2020 22:30 IST

Students can change exam centres

The fourth semester exams of all the postgraduate courses of Osmania University will be conducted from October 19 to 23.

These exams include the regular, backlog and improvement exams. As per the timetable of the OU paper-I will be held on October 19 and the exams will conclude with paper V on October 23. The detailed timetable is issued and available on OU website.

University authorities said that students experiencing any symptoms of COVID 19 like cold, fever and cough should inform the chief superintendent. At the same time, students attending the exam will have to wear the masks throughout the exam apart from carrying their personal sanitizers.

Controller of Exams Venkatesh Sriram said that the exams will be held in the conventional mode and the time of examination is reduced from three hours to two hours. Accordingly the question paper pattern will be changed and more choices will be given as one-time measure for the academic year 2019-2020. This will be applicable to backlog candidates as well.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the university is decided to constitute the PG examination centres at certain district headquarters outside the Osmania University jurisdiction so that the students who are now residing in their native places can take the test at the nearest district centre.

Students can change the present exam centre and choose the nearest exam centre through the weblink ‘http://pg.ouexams.in’ by following a due procedure before October 12 midnight. The details of centre in selected district and town will be sent to registered mobile after allotment of the centre.

Students who do not exercise any option will have to appear for the examinations in the respective centres allotted by the university. And if the number of candidates opted in a particular centre is less than 20, the university may allot another centre to such students.

The centres to be allowed outside the jurisdiction of Osmania University include Warangal, Khammam, Nirmal, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Kodad, Karimnagar, Jagityal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

The university also said that students who will not be able to appear for all examinations for reasons of health or other unavoidable situations another special examination will be conducted as and when feasible.